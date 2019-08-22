Patrick Chung Indicted for Felony Cocaine Possession [UPDATE]

Patrick Chung, who has played safety for the New England Patriots since 2009, has been indicted on cocaine charges according to multiple reports:

Breaking: Patriots S Patrick Chung was indicted for felony cocaine possession on Aug. 8. More details coming soon on @BGlobeSports — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 22, 2019

Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine, according to Belknap County (NH) Attorney's Office. Incident occurred "on or about June 25." Indictment was presented on Aug. 8. — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) August 22, 2019

The Laconia Daily Sun, a newspaper in New Hampshire, notes that Chung is scheduled to be arraigned in Belknap Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 28th. The story says that Chung was not arrested at the time of the incident and thus there is no booking photo; Chung owns a lake house in the area. If convicted, he potentially faces 3.5 to seven years in jail as cocaine possession is a Class B felony.

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: The Patriots have released the following statement on Chung’s situation.