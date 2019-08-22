Red Sox Beat Royals in 12 Minutes

We’ve heard of pace of play arguments, but this is ridiculous.

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals by a 5-4 final on Thursday afternoon. Boston’s victory took a mere 12 minutes to master, sending fans in and out of Fenway Park faster than an average delivery transaction over at your local Pizza Hut.

Thursday’s baseball interlude was the completion of a game from August 7, previously suspended due to weather as the game was about to head into extra innings. With Boston due no other visits from Kansas City this season, Thursday’s coincidental off day for both teams led to a make-up stretch.

The Royals went down in order in the top of the 10th inning, courtesy of a perfect frame from Josh Taylor. A Brock Holt single that scored Chris Owings proved to be the difference in Boston’s speedy win, and Owings had actually begun the season with Kansas City prior to his release on June 4. Even then, the veteran was not on the Red Sox roster when the game got underway two weeks prior. He was in Boston’s minor league system before an August 11 promotion…four days after Thursday’s “first pitch” was thrown.

Holt’s game-winner, the finest example of Boston time travel, can be seen below. Boston broadcasting dominated the airwaves, as Kansas City’s Fox Sports affiliate did not send their team to Fenway Park.

The Red Sox hopefully enjoyed their brief stop at home. They now go across the country to battle the San Diego Padres on the west coast.