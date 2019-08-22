Roundup: Taylor Swift Kanye West Timeline, Coco Gauff Teen Vogue Cover, Hard Seltzer Not Seltzer

Taylor Swift, whose complete, complicated timeline with Kanye West you can read about here … Bethenny Frankel out of Real Houswives New York … Teen uses body cam footage of officer punching him to sue police department … “At least 27 people have been arrested over threats to commit mass attacks since the El Paso and Dayton shootings” … Miller Coors says Hamm’s sales are booming … Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be in Matrix 4 … WGN to honor Walter Payton with primetime special … “Cleveland cop urinated on 12-year-old girl waiting for school bus while recording on cellphone, prosecutors say” … Baker Mayfield and Daniel Jones had an air-clearing text message exchange … There’s a weird petty dispute going on between Syracuse and Carrier … Rapper Tee Grizzly’s car was shot at in Detroit and his manager died.

Former TBL’er Ty Duffy, now on the auto beat full-time, lists the ugliest crossovers and SUVs of all-time [Gear Patrol]

Teen Vogue did about as complete a profile of Coco Gauff as there’s been [Teen Vogue]

Hard seltzer isn’t actually seltzer [SF Chronicle]

The story of when Woodstock ’99 went up in flames during the Red Hot Chili Peppers set [Ringer]

Pamela Anderson says she surprises boyfriends by wearing her old Baywatch swimsuit, soaking wet [NY Times]

A woman found a big diamond at a park while watching a YouTube video on how to find diamonds [Gizmodo]

Stone Cold surprise returning to save The Rock with Jim Ross as the soundtrack is an incredibly entertaining three minutes of content

Stephen A. Smith on Bill Simmons’ podcast

Bronny James circus shot in China