VIDEO: Jordan Reed Took a Brutal Helmet-to-Helmet Hit From Keanu Neal

Jordan Reed was evaluated for a concussion after taking a massive helmet-to-helmet hit Thursday night. Washington’s tight end took a brutal shot to the head from Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal.

Jordan Reed took a BIG shot to the head from Keanu Neal. 15 yard penalty. Oof. Not the kind of contact you want to see guys taking, especially in preseason. (Reed popped straight up and was fine.)#Redskins pic.twitter.com/aNVpFbriOk — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) August 23, 2019

#Redskins TE Jordan Reed is being evaluated for a concussion

and is done for the night. This was the helmet-to-helmet hit. pic.twitter.com/QxKPBpjouG — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 23, 2019

Neal should have been ejected for that hit. It was really bad.

While Reed looked OK initially, as he popped right up, he was later being evaluated for a concussion:

After absorbing a big hit against the Falcons, Washington TE Jordan Reed is now being evaluated for a concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2019

Later in the evening, Washington head coach Jay Gruden said Reed was in the concussion protocol:

Gruden said Jordan Reed is in the concussion protocol. That almost always means a concussion occurred. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 23, 2019

Reed has been diagnosed with six concussions thus far in his career, this would be a seventh:

Jordan Reed has 6 documented concussions. This would be No. 7. #Redskins https://t.co/TpA4UXtHzW — Nick Mensio (@NickMensio) August 23, 2019

Reed was a Pro Bowler in 2016, but has struggled to stay healthy consistently. When he’s on the field he’s great, but the 29-year-old has never played a full 16-game schedule. It looks like he may miss time again.