VIDEO: Jordan Reed Took a Brutal Helmet-to-Helmet Hit From Keanu Neal

Jordan Reed was evaluated for a concussion after taking a massive helmet-to-helmet hit Thursday night. Washington’s tight end took a brutal shot to the head from Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal.
Check this out:
Here’s another angle:
Neal should have been ejected for that hit. It was really bad.
While Reed looked OK initially, as he popped right up, he was later being evaluated for a concussion:
Later in the evening, Washington head coach Jay Gruden said Reed was in the concussion protocol:
Reed has been diagnosed with six concussions thus far in his career, this would be a seventh:
Reed was a Pro Bowler in 2016, but has struggled to stay healthy consistently. When he’s on the field he’s great, but the 29-year-old has never played a full 16-game schedule. It looks like he may miss time again.
Comments