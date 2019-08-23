Daniel Jones Looks Like He Belongs, Eli Manning Doesn't

Daniel Jones was impressive once again Thursday night during his third round of preseason action. The rookie quarterback was poised in the pocket and continues to look like a guy who should be starting for the rebuilding New York Giants.

Jones went 9-for-11 for 141 yards and led the Giants on a touchdown drive. He also lost a fumble on a sack, but bounced back to show well. He’s gonna get hit a lot behind New York’s offensive line if he sees action this year, so that was good to see. Hey, maybe Giants general manager Dave Gettleman actually knows what he’s doing…

So far this preseason, Jones has completed 25-of-30 passes for 369 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions after being drafted with the sixth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

A lot was made about Jones’ selection, especially considering the Giants continue to insist they’re married to Eli Manning under center. Sure, it’s the preseason, but you can tell when a guy looks like he belongs. Jones looks like he belongs.

Frankly, given how Jones has played, it’s worth giving serious consideration to starting him Week 1. Manning isn’t anything better than an average quarterback. He’s 38 and not getting any better. The Giants aren’t going to win a Super Bowl anytime soon. Why not let Jones and Saquon Barkley build something special together?

Manning’s future should be meaningless to the franchise’s future. It’s over for him and they have his 22-year-old replacement ready and raring to go. Sure, they could ease Jones in this year, or they could just bite the bullet and let the kid play, take his lumps and grow.

The Giants need to consider making the switch soon.