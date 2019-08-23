Lakers Reportedly Set to Sign Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard is heading back to LA. The 33-year-old center is reportedly working on a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and plans on signing a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers once it is finalized.

Howard played just nine games for the Washington Wizards during the 2018-19 season as he struggled with injuries. He averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game. In 2017-18 with the Charlotte Hornets he played in 81 games and averaged 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 30.4 minutes per game.

Obviously there’s a whole lot of drama built in with this signing for the Lakers. They traded for Howard before the 2012-13 season with great fanfare. He was poised to be the franchise’s next great center and was frequently compared to Shaquille O'Neal upon his arrival. We all know how that turned out.

After one season in LA, Howard opted for free agency and signed with the Houston Rockets, leaving the Lakers high and dry. His only season in Los Angeles was largely a disaster for the franchise. He averaged 17.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 35.8 minutes per game, but also clashed with teammates behind the scenes.

A lot of Lakers fans can’t stand Howard, so this will be a really interesting marriage. Though he does have a big chance to redeem himself.