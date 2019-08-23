Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban Announce Engagement

Lindsey Vonn is set to walk down the aisle with her NHL-star boyfriend. Vonn and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban confirmed to Vogue that they are engaged.

The pair has been dating since early 2018 and quickly became one of the sports world’s most recognizable couples. They were very active on social media, supporting each other while also showing off their day-to-day lives together.

Here’s a shot she posted to Instagram on Friday:

Vonn recently retired from skiing after a storied career. The 34-year-old is moving on to the next phase of her life and marriage to the 30-year-old Subban will be a big part of that.

Congrats to the happy couple.