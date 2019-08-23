The MLB Players Weekend Uniforms Are Awful Again

It’s Players Weekend in Major League Baseball and, as always, the uniforms are horrible. Yeah, we’re cool with the players getting to use their nicknames on the back of their jerseys, but at least make them look cool. This year, they don’t.

Check these out:

Really excited for #PlayersWeekend special thanks to @jasonsegel for the motivation pic.twitter.com/FlkM6C29IK — Evan Marshall (@emarsh31) August 23, 2019

I just don’t understand why MLB has to make these uniforms so awful every year. Why not just go with each team’s normal uniforms with nicknames on the back?

I will say some of the shoes players are using this weekend are awesome. That I can endorse and would love to see more of. Check them out: