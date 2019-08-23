VIDEO: Justin Thomas a Better Golfer Than Caddie

Justin Thomas is currently leading the Tour Championship. If he holds on, it will be an emphatic message that he’s all the way back after battling a nagging right wrist injury for so long. Although not the boldest name among a growing crop of exciting young talent on tour, Thomas is a top-quality player.
He is not, it appears, as skilled at the art of being a caddie.
On the par-5 No. 6, he attempted to pull the flagstick for his buddy Rory McIlroy, and failed miserably.
No need to sweat it for Thomas though. These guys have guys who take care of that stuff. If nothing else, it’s a valuable lesson of how easy the top caddies make the routine event look. Or is it not routine after all?
Comments