VIDEO: Justin Thomas a Better Golfer Than Caddie

Justin Thomas is currently leading the Tour Championship. If he holds on, it will be an emphatic message that he’s all the way back after battling a nagging right wrist injury for so long. Although not the boldest name among a growing crop of exciting young talent on tour, Thomas is a top-quality player.

He is not, it appears, as skilled at the art of being a caddie.

On the par-5 No. 6, he attempted to pull the flagstick for his buddy Rory McIlroy, and failed miserably.

Pulling pins is harder than it looks. Just ask Justin Thomas.pic.twitter.com/M2WR7SvO7O — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) August 23, 2019

No need to sweat it for Thomas though. These guys have guys who take care of that stuff. If nothing else, it’s a valuable lesson of how easy the top caddies make the routine event look. Or is it not routine after all?