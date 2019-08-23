VIDEO: Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt Create Audition Tape for Next 'Wall Street' Movie

Good Morning Football‘s best weeks of the year are just around the corner and that means it’s time to explore the space with some interesting content ideas. One that made it through the gauntlet to make it on the air cast Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt as enthusiastic Wall Street Bros buying and selling assorted NFL-related stock.

It wasn’t boring.

Schrager and Brandt tapped into a very specific type of energy that may or may not be fueled with some performance-enhancing substances in the real world. It’s the exact type of dude tornado a person would expect to walk into a Murray Hill bar at 1:43 a.m. and completely change the dynamic.

The good news for them is that they really came off as believable. The bad news is that, perhaps, they were tapping into something buried in their personality already.

Time for some soul-searching, boys. And for some re-hydration because this act seems quite exhausting.