VIDEO: Andrew Luck Booed By Colts Fans for Retiring

Andrew Luck is retiring and Indianapolis Colts fans found this out while the team was playing an exhibition game, which is not ideal. This made for a weird scene because Luck was very much there in person at Lucas Oil Stadium as people came to grips with this. Like, on the sidelines there.

Eventually, he had to leave the field. And, hoo boy, the hometown fans really let him have it. Here they are booing him mercilessly.

#Colts QB Andrew Luck is booed as he leaves the field. pic.twitter.com/5Wr38cM7Js — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) August 25, 2019

Decision-making is always suspect in the heat of the moment, but this is one of those times you know you’re making a mistake about four seconds after you open your mouth.

Decent chance this clip haunts the franchise for some years to come. Also, not really the best way to get him to change his mind, if that’s the ultimate goal.