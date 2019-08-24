Andrew Luck Retiring From NFL

In perhaps the most shocking sports story of the year, Andrew Luck, 29, is retiring from the NFL. This is according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter:

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Luck, who was the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, has dealt with several serious injuries in his career. He has currently been dealing with an ankle injury, but all the indications have been that he was on track to play the first week of the season.

When he returned last season, he was once again one of the league’s most effective players. There is no way for the Indianapolis Colts to replace Luck but they do have one the better backups, Jacoby Brissett. His time is now.

If Luck doesn’t come back, and it this certainly feels permanent, it will be one of the great what-ifs in NFL history. The incredibly gifted signal-caller accumulated a 55-33 record in his career. His 171 touchdowns and 23,671 yards would have continued to grow and the Hall of Fame was at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

Absolutely shocking.