New Details on Upcoming Breaking Bad Movie Emerge

The following article contains spoilers from the series Breaking Bad.

The New York Times has reported new details on the upcoming Breaking Bad movie that Netflix will announce on Monday. The film is called El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and will debut on the streaming service October 11.

As expected, it will center around Walter White’s partner Jesse Pinkman. Netflix released the following brief plot summary:

“In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

That doesn’t tell us much but certainly enough to get us all to save the date. Well, just hearing the words “Breaking Bad movie” does that. Unlike most of the top television shows, Vince Gilligan’s masterpiece just kept getting better and has a series finale often ranked amongst the greatest ever. Aaron Paul, who plays Pinkman, also became a star over the course of the show and is well-deserving of this opportunity.

Of course, the big question is if we will get an appearance from Walter White in the movie. While it would seem most plausible it would come in the form of a flashback, we never saw the bag zipped up at the end of “Felina.” So, never say never.

The one safe bet here is that Jesse Pinkman’s days of misery are far from over.