College Football Week 0 TV Schedule

No preseason necessary, as college football officially returns on Saturday afternoon. The first week consists of four games, two of which feature Football Bowl Subdivision squads, including a ranked Florida squad battling an in-state rival right outside the Happiest Place on Earth.

Here’s what’s going down, and where you can watch….

Villanova @ Colgate

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Network: CBSSN

Streaming: CBSSports.com

Commentators: Jason Knapp, Kevin Carter

Youngstown State vs. Samford (@ Montgomery, AL)

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Network: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app

Commentators: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler

Miami (FL) vs. Florida (@ Orlando)

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app

Commentators: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor

Arizona @ Hawaii

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Network: CBSSN

Streaming: CBSSports.com

Commentators: Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel, Jenny Dell