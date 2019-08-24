College Football Week 0 TV Schedule

No preseason necessary, as college football officially returns on Saturday afternoon. The first week consists of four games, two of which feature Football Bowl Subdivision squads, including a ranked Florida squad battling an in-state rival right outside the Happiest Place on Earth.
Here’s what’s going down, and where you can watch….
Villanova @ Colgate
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Network: CBSSN
Streaming: CBSSports.com
Commentators: Jason Knapp, Kevin Carter
Youngstown State vs. Samford (@ Montgomery, AL)
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Network: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN app
Commentators: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler
Miami (FL) vs. Florida (@ Orlando)
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN app
Commentators: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor
Arizona @ Hawaii
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Network: CBSSN
Streaming: CBSSports.com
Commentators: Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel, Jenny Dell
