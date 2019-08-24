Desmond Howard Apologizes For 'Choke a B*tch' Joke on College Gameday

College football is back, and so is College Gameday, everyone’s favorite Saturday morning show. The usual crew is already in fine form, as Lee Corso picked Utah to end up in the National Championship and picked Miami to beat Florida as he donned Gators headgear.

Desmond Howard got a bit ahead of himself, however, and made a joke referencing a Dave Chappelle skit on air that he would later apologize for.

Desmond Howard just channeled Wayne Brady on College Gameday😂 pic.twitter.com/7gMAaK18S9 — Brian J. Haddad (@BrianJHaddad) August 24, 2019

The quote is from Chappelle’s Wayne Brady skit, and while some find it funny, it’s not particularly appropriate to say it on live television. Howard would apologize on air shortly thereafter: