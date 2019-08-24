Kenny Stills is not a happy camper in Miami.

When the news of the NFL’s partnership with Jay-Z rubbed him the wrong way, head coach Brian Flores played eight straight Jay-Z songs in practice – to test his resolve, according to Flores. Now, Stills is one of several Dolphins rumored to be on the trading block, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

It will be a challenge to sell Stills on any other team, given his $8 million base salary. However, there have to be some teams in need of Stills’ lightning speed and big-play ability. Here are three teams who should look into acquiring the Miami wideout.

1. Indianapolis Colts

There is a cloud of uncertainty over who will start at quarterback for the Colts’ season opener, as regular starter Andrew Luck has been beset by a lingering leg injury since April. With the possibility that Jacoby Brissett will have to take Luck’s place, it’s only natural that the Colts will need a reliable WR2 such as Smalls to stabilize the passing game.

Even without the issues at quarterback, Indianapolis could use more depth at receiver. Last season, only two Colts cracked 500 yards receiving – T.Y. Hilton at 1,270 and tight end Eric Ebron at 750. Stills would provide some quality depth, even if his skillset overlaps with Hilton’s a bit.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger no longer has Antonio Brown to throw to (though, given what’s happening in Oakland right now, that may actually be a blessing in disguise), and for the moment his only viable target is JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Tight end Vance McDonald is injury-prone and unlikely to be given an increased role in the offense. Everyone else is unproven. If there was any team in the league who could use another passing option to get them over the hump, someone with Stills’ game-breaking speed, it would be the Steelers.

3. New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees, even in the twilight of his career, is arguably at the peak of his powers. Last year, however, he centered his passing attack predominantly around one target– Michael Thomas, who was thrown to 103 more times than his next-most targeted receiver. This dependency may one day turn into Brees’ weakness if the Saints don’t find a reliable second receiver option to take some of the load off of Thomas.

Stills played his first two seasons in New Orleans before taking his talents to South Beach. A reunion with Brees would give the Saints the classic deep threat they enjoy deploying in their offense, and catching passes from Brees as opposed to Ryan Tannehill, Ryan Fitzpatrick, or Josh Rosen can do nothing but improve Stills’ game.