ESPN.com Went Down After Adam Schefter Teased Andrew Luck Story

A shell-shocked nation, responding to a push notification from ESPN announcing the shocking news that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring, logged on to ESPN.com to read the story.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

That proved problematic as the pesky 503 and 502 errors reared their ugly little heads. I got them, others got them, maybe you got them.

The issues were swiftly resolved, which you’d expect from a world-class organization’s dotcom. This was fantastic news for everyone who wanted to read Schefter’s report, among the biggest he’s ever broken in his storied career. It was not welcome news for Colts fans who had a few more minutes to believe that this could all be a bad dream.

Would that we could all have such desirable content on our respective, functioning websites.