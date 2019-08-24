NCAAF

Lee Corso Picks Utah to Make College Football National Championship

Lee Corso Picks Utah to Make College Football National Championship

Media

Lee Corso Picks Utah to Make College Football National Championship

By 4 hours ago

By: |

Now here’s a dark horse selection.

On today’s season premiere episode of College GameDay from Walt Disney World, the venerable Lee Corso made a rather curious pick for who he expects to appear in the College Football Playoff final.

Okay, granted, the Utes have been rather well-regarded by the experts this season, and many expect them to take the Pac-12 South and appear in that conference’s championship game. But a playoff spot? And for them to beat defending champion Clemson in the semifinal?

Yeah…that might be a stretch, considering the AP poll currently has Utah ranked 14th, behind two other teams in its own conference – Oregon and Washington.

Then again, if it’s January and you’ve followed a link to this page because Utah somehow did make the title game and this page suddenly has a massive influx of views, just remember that hindsight is 20/20.

For the record, Utah opens up against its bitter rivals, Brigham Young, in the annual “Holy War” game this Thursday.

, , , , , Media, Media Gossip/Musings, NCAAF

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home