Liverpool-Arsenal: How to Watch, Stream, and Channels

Preseason football keeps rolling but another kind of football is well underway across the ocean.

Perfection will be paired on Saturday, as the remaining two-win teams in the Premier League square off. Liverpool will return to Anfield after a 2-1 win over Southhampton who won their home opener over Burnley by an equal 2-1 margin at Emirates Stadium.

This will be the first of two matches between Liverpool and Arsenal. The series will retreat to Emirates Stadium on May 2, 2020. Liverpool took last season’s win at Anfield by a 4-0 final.

How to Stream Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Who: Liverpool vs. Arsenal

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Stream: FuboTV