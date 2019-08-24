Patriots TE Lance Kendricks Suspended One Game

The New England Patriots are searching high and low for an answer at tight end after Rob Gronkowski’s retirement. They’ve brought in a half-dozen unknowns and lured Benjamin Watson out of retirement, but still need bodies at the position, especially in light of Watson’s four-game suspension to start the year.

Lance Kendricks was the most notable vet they brought in other than Watson. His status with the team was up in the air due to his late arrival, but he will now miss the first game of the regular season following a violation of the league’ substance abuse policy.

Patriots TE Lance Kendricks has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2019

Kendricks was already a long shot, and now his chances of remaining on the roster seem quite slim. It’s within the realm of possibility that the Patriots release him and re-visit his opportunity in New England following his suspension. The team gets thin at an already-weak position.