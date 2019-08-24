Ravens LB Paul Worrilow Retires After One Day in Baltimore

Yesterday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the signing of veteran linebacker Paul Worrilow to boost their pass-rushing depth and give a relatively young defense another veteran voice in the locker room. The arrangement lasted nearly as long as Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kris Humphries, as Worrilow announced today he would be retiring from football.

Source: A day after he signed with the #Ravens, LB Paul Worrilow has decided to retire at age 29. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2019

Worrilow was drafted by the Falcons in 2013 and played in Atlanta for four years as a solid, if unspectacular, linebacker. He then ended up in Detroit in 2017, but didn’t stick and played no snaps in 2018.

Worrilow retires with 262 career tackles, four sacks, and three forced fumbles over five years. The Ravens will now have to look to the waiver wire if they wish to acquire another veteran presence for their defense.