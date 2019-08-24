Team USA Roster Finalized for FIBA World Cup

The 2019 FIBA World Cup will be getting underway shortly, and Team USA has finalized their roster after traveling to Australia for preliminary matches with several more players than they were allowed to bring into the official tournament.

The team announced Kyle Kuzma would not be particpaitin gin the tournament due to an ankle injury, which finalizes their roster for international play. They announced the full roster shortly afterwards.

Team USA's final FIBA World Cup roster: Harrison Barnes

Jaylen Brown

Joe Harris

Brook Lopez

Khris Middleton

Donovan Mitchell

Mason Plumlee

Marcus Smart

Jayson Tatum

Myles Turner

Kemba Walker

Derrick White

The four Boston Celtics candidates have made it, and Marcus Smart was named captain of the team, which means he is now officially Captain America. Let the photoshops commence.

Lots has been made about who isn’t playing for Team USA during FIBA play, but this is a solid squad. But the competition has rarely been stronger, as Australia, Serbia, and Spain can all put forward good teams that will challenge Team USA’s international dominance. Australia has already done so after beating the U.S., 98-94, on Saturday morning. It may not matter as much as traditional Olympic play, but it’ll be a fun team to watch for the first two weeks of September as we wait for the NBA to start back up again.