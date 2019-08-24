Multiple Fans Injured By Lightning Strike at Tour Championship [UPDATE]

PGA’s Tour Championship is this weekend at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, and through two days it’s been tough going for the golfers participating. Justin Thomas currently leads the field at even, followed closely by Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.

The weather has been a big factor in the high scores thus far. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse on Saturday as four fans were struck by lightning during a weather delay.

BREAKING: Mike Tirico on NBC just now, reported four people were injured in a lightning strike at East Lake in Atlanta, during the Tour Championship weather delay. Preliminary reports, he says, are the injuries aren't life-threatening. — Freep Sports (@freepsports) August 24, 2019

From NBC Sports:

Four people being treated after a lightning strike at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The 2019 Tour Championship was in a rain delay at the time. They had sounded the horn to clear the course but a few patrons remained.

You can see the strike in this frame pic.twitter.com/Nur7HxcO3E — RICHARD ROGERS (@RRNEWS12) August 24, 2019

Mike Tirico reported the news on the broadcast. It’s very good to hear the injuries aren’t life-threatening.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Play has been put on hold for Saturday, and will resume Sunday morning. So far, there has been no update regarding the condition of those affected by the lightning.

TOUR Championship Golf suspended for today. Will resume Sunday morning. — Ron Mintz (@MintzGolf) August 24, 2019

UPDATE 2: AP now reports five people were taken to the hospital in the aftermath of the strikes.

BREAKING: Ambulances take five people to the hospital after lightning strikes a pine tree at East Lake Golf Club following the suspension of play at the Tour Championship in Atlanta. https://t.co/df4HJHGhF5 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 24, 2019

UPDATE 3: The PGA Tour reports six were injured in the strike, and confirmed none appear to be life-threatening at this time.