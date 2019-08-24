Multiple Fans Injured By Lightning Strike at Tour Championship [UPDATE]

PGA’s Tour Championship is this weekend at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, and through two days it’s been tough going for the golfers participating. Justin Thomas currently leads the field at even, followed closely by Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.
The weather has been a big factor in the high scores thus far. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse on Saturday as four fans were struck by lightning during a weather delay.
Mike Tirico reported the news on the broadcast. It’s very good to hear the injuries aren’t life-threatening.
This is a developing story, and we’ll update as more information becomes available.
UPDATE: Play has been put on hold for Saturday, and will resume Sunday morning. So far, there has been no update regarding the condition of those affected by the lightning.
UPDATE 2: AP now reports five people were taken to the hospital in the aftermath of the strikes.
UPDATE 3: The PGA Tour reports six were injured in the strike, and confirmed none appear to be life-threatening at this time.
