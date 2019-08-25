Don't Be Mad at Andrew Luck For Doing What's Best For Him

Andrew Luck retired from the NFL Saturday night after battling injuries for four-plus years. Luck entered the NFL as the league’s next big thing in 2012, and exits it as a cautionary tale of insane talent offset by horrific injury. He has earned the right to retire on his own terms.

Luck was booed by Indianapolis Colts fans Saturday night after his shocking retirement announcement. While knee-jerk reactions from fans shouldn’t drive our sports conversations, I think its instructive to discuss them here. Colts fans reacted as if Luck’s move was something that came out of nowhere, when in reality, it’s clear he’s made this move after an agonizing decision.

Just watch his retirement press conference:

That’s not a man who is doing something off the cuff or out of nowhere. That’s clearly a 29-year-old man who has been to four Pro Bowls but has dealt with so many terrible injuries he’s decided it’s time to move on.

As Zak Keefer of The Athletic pointed out, here’s the list of injuries Luck has had to deal with over the past few seasons:

Physical toll on Andrew Luck through 6 NFL seasons:

» Torn cartilage in 2 ribs

» partially torn abdomen

» a lacerated kidney that left him peeing blood

» at least 1 concussion

» a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder

» and this mysterious calf/ankle issue that led to this — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 25, 2019

Remember, this is a guy who has a degree from Stanford. He is married and has been open about his desire to see the world. If he’s over the daily grind of the NFL, can you blame him?

I spent nine year in Indiana, I get how passionate that state is about sports. I was there when Peyton Manning was a god, then wound up leaving just before Luck was drafted. The wunderkind quarterback was supposed to replace Manning and lead the Colts to the Super Bowl title Peyton could never quite grasp. He was the guy. And now he’s not.

For years Luck suffered behind a horrific offensive line, as the Colts failed to provide adequate protection for him up front. The hits he took led to a ton of injuries, before the franchise decided to invest in blockers up front. By that time, it was too late, Luck’s body had broken down and fallen apart.

It’s clear Luck isn’t happy he has to retire. That said, he feels like his body and mind can no longer take the strain of the NFL. He absolutely has the right to do so. We know the toll football can take on bodies these days and every player has the right to walk away when he wants.

For Andrew Luck, that time has come.