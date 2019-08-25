T.Y. Hilton Dedicates Season to Andrew Luck

Every time i think about it, Tears start to flow 😭😭😭. No one understands you like i do. Our bond is one of a kind. I’ve decided to dedicate my season to my BEST FRIEND. I Love You 12. #Luck2Hilton pic.twitter.com/9a3JzxNum2 — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) August 26, 2019

T.Y. Hilton posted a magnanimous tribute to Andrew Luck tonight, dedicating this season to him with a collage of memories of their time together with the Indianapolis Colts.

Surely Hilton is aware that his own personal production as well as the team’s fortunes are likely to be adversely impacted by Luck’s stunning retirement. In 2017, when Luck missed 15 games, Hilton had the least receptions and yardage — 966 yards — since his rookie season in 2012; he had over 300 more receiving yards in 2018 and nearly 500 more receiving yards in 2016.

It’s therefore even more admirable that he is putting his friend and colleague’s health, happiness and fulfillment in life ahead of that.