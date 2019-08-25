Xander Schauffele Picked a Heck of a Time for His First Hole-in-One

Xander Schauffele had to do something special to get into contention at the Tour Championship thanks to the scoring rules in place. And he has. He followed up an opening-round 64 with a 67 and has been steady in round three, which has spanned two days. Schauffele then picked an opportune time for the first hole-in-one of his career.

Apparently, and this is hard to believe, the golfer has failed to do what so many weekend warriors have done through the years: find the bottom of the cup from the tee even when it doesn’t matter.

Xander Schauffele with an ace on 9 to move to -13 and a share of the lead. His father tells me it’s his first ever. “Never had one. Incredible.” — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) August 25, 2019

Crazy stuff. Think of all the par-3s this elite player has stared down that are easier than the 240-yard beast of a No. 9 at Eastlake.

Schauffele is currently third on the leaderboard and in great position to make a run during this afternoon’s final sprint.