Bryce Harper Named His Son Krew

Bryce Harper and wife Kayla welcomed their first child into the world last week. According to Kayla’s Instagram announcement, Krew Aron Harper showed up on Thursday measuring a formidable 19-inches and 7 lbs, 9oz. Those numbers are nearly as impressive as the one’s his dad put up to earn a 13-year, $330 million contract this offseason.

Look for Krew Aron to begin terrorizing Philadelphia (or Las Vegas) area high school baseball leagues shortly after dad finishes his current deal with the Phillies. For Krew’s sake, hopefully Bryce leaves this jacket at home. As a new dad, Bryce will also have to watch his mouth from here on out.