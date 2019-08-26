Dan Dakich Thinks Trey Wingo Doesn't Have His Facts Straight After Taking Shot Over Andrew Luck Tweet

Andrew Luck’s sudden and shocking retirement on Saturday night brought all sorts of takes, both hot and cold, to light. Troy Aikman eviscerated a fellow Fox Sports colleague. The intra-company drama continues.

Dan Dakich decided to throw his hat in the ring with a tweet about how he’s been right about Luck all along in that he wasn’t “real”, and piled on with several other tweets questioning Luck’s toughness and ridiculing him for his decision.

Luck…..Hate to say I told you about Luck but as all the local and national guys were making excuses for him I told you this guy was not real — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 25, 2019

Luck has a freaking ankle and a freaking shoulder…just tell us I made a ton of $$$$ and don’t love the sport.. Luck is full of ish and always has been — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 25, 2019

I have family working in steel mills..cops..teachers making far less and this guy is “tired”….. my backside https://t.co/2zx5kutkSL — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 25, 2019

Blah blah blah https://t.co/U10Sn2mK6q — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 25, 2019

Dakich, host of “The Dan Dakich Show” on 1070 The Fan in Indianapolis, drew some ire for his harsh comments on Luck’s situation. Trey Wingo and Mike Golic decided it was on them to take him to task on Golic and Wingo on Monday morning. They explained why they disagreed with Dakich, then recounted Dakich’s own questionable history and said he should “clean up his backyard” before going after anybody. For those in the dark, Dakich was hired as the coach of West Virginia’s basketball team in 2002 but quit only eight days later in a move that remains controversial to this day.

Dakich was not a fan of this personal attack and responded accordingly on Twitter.

Because I left West Virginia diue to the President of the University threatening “to destroy “ me and my wife? Hey @GolicAndWingo especially @wingoz quit being lazy and read @PeteThamel NY Times article on what really happened…my backyard is filled with integrity .clean yours https://t.co/PefHgJ30be — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 26, 2019

Hey @GolicAndWingo you read some idiotic fake article and deem me having to “clean my back yard”..I’ll put my yard against @wingoz ..with a young family I left 3.5 million on the table after David Hardesty the WVU President threatened me and my wife..hey @wingoz ever do that? — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 26, 2019

Golic and Wingo have yet to respond to Dakich’s latest tweet. Luck’s retirement has gotten everyone riled up, whether they have good reason to be or not.