Here's the Trailer For HBO's Diego Maradona Documentary

HBO has released the first trailer for their upcoming Diego Maradona documentary. The documentary comes from Academy Award-winner Asif Kapadia, who previously directed Amy and Senna. Kapadia told The Guardian that the Maradona doc was the “third part of a trilogy of child geniuses and fame, and the effect it can have, and what they mean to their country and what they mean to people.”

The HBO description of the film suggests the filmmaker had access to over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage, which could have made for a very long movie. Or they could have just used a couple hours of the legendary Argentinian playing soccer, which would be as fascinating as his life off the pitch which included “despair and betrayal, of corruption and ultimately redemption.”

The film will premier on October 1st.