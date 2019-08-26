Kirk Herbstreit: Texas Is Going To Win The Big 12

Kirk Herbstreit has really done it now. Appearing on ESPN’s College Football podcast to preview the upcoming season, Herbstreit predicted that #10 Texas will win the Big 12 in the year 2019. You can hear Herbie’s bold prediction around the 31:50-mark of the podcast.

Who will win the Big 12? @KirkHerbstreit and @KNegandhiESPN weigh in on that and the other conferences. LISTEN: https://t.co/WsrPbQjmO8 pic.twitter.com/xrBewVvdlZ — ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) August 26, 2019

For some perspective on how insane this pick is, zero of CBS Sports’ experts, picked Texas to win the Big 12. Everyone there had the Longhorns 2nd or 3rd.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Power Index has Oklahoma #6 in the nation with Texas way down at #26, a single spot ahead of Iowa State, with Baylor a few spots back at #30. What’s more, the projected W-L records would have Texas finishing 4th.

Texas plays #6 LSU in the second week of the season and then faces Big 12 favorite (#4) Oklahoma, and Heisman hopeful Jalen Hurts, on October 12th. If they can get past those very difficult tests, they should be in great position to make the CFB Playoff like Herbstreit thinks they will. If not, it’s just another freezing cold take to be trotted out and used as evidence that Herbstreit is merely a human guessing what a few groups of college kids will accomplish over the next few months.