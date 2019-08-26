VIDEO: Missy Elliott Brought the House Down With VMAs Performance

Missy Elliott received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 Video Music Awards Monday night. As part of being honored, Missy performed a medley of her hits and absolutely brought the house down.

Frankly, Elliott’s performance was one of the best in the history of the VMAs.

MTV has posted the video and you definitely need to check it out:

That was awesome. All the celebrities in attendance were loving it. It hit all the right notes, from picking the perfect songs, to bringing out Alyson Stoner to do some dancing like she did in Missy’s videos when she was a teenager.

Elliott hadn’t released an album since The Cookbook in 2005, then on August 23 of this year, she dropped the five-track Iconology, which is getting fantastic reviews. Here’s hoping she makes a full-time comeback.