Patriots Center David Andrews Reportedly Hospitalized With Blood Clots

The New England Patriots will very likely be heading into 2019 without their starting center. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports David Andrews has been hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs, and may miss the season as a result.

Sources: Patriots center David Andrews hospitalized with blood clots, season in jeopardy https://t.co/3Iash2aJ6q — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 26, 2019

Andrews is expected to miss a “significant” amount of time, according to Howe. Andrews won the starting job his rookie season and never looked back, leading the offensive line to three Super Bowl appearances and two titles since 2015. The 27-year-old has started 57 games over the last four years, and was named a team captain in 2017.

Hopefully Andrews can make a full recovery, and we’ll see him on the field again soon.