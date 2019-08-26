VIDEO: Victor Oladipo's Legs Look Healthy in Workout Clip

Visual evidence hints that Victor Oladipo may well be on pace for an autumn return to the court.

The Indiana Pacers’ guard was seen on social media on his former stomping grounds of Indiana University. Hosting a “fantasy experience” basketball camp in Bloomington, Oladipo took to the court to assure Hoosier and Pacer fans alike that his injury recovery was going just fine after the star went down in January with a ruptured quad tendon.

In the video, which first appeared in an Indiana basketball fan page on Facebook, Oladipo goes one-on-one with a presumed camp participant. Pacer fans will likely hold their breath as Oladipo steps on a towel he dropped in the middle of a dribble move, but he appears to be back to his old self.

I saw this video of Victor Oladipo this weekend in an IU basketball Facebook group . The former All-Star looks healthy… pic.twitter.com/rwqiCJyNIR — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) August 26, 2019

Video emerging of an on-court Oladipo undoubtedly serves a delight to the eye of the basketball fan in the Crossroads of America. After enjoying a breakout season in 2017-18, the most recent season was one tainted by injury for Oladipo. A knee injury and later his quad injury limited him to 36 games with the Pacers. He was nonetheless named to his second consecutive NBA All-Star team.

Sans Oladipo, the Pacers went 48-34 to come in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They would go on to be swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round. Oladipo is looking to come back full force next year, and the Pacers are looking forward to it.