Video: This White Sox Fan Brawl Gets Pretty Intense

Ok that fight at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday night was actually bonkers @barstoolWSD (Via @thatjordanw4) pic.twitter.com/46ytRqT2Xw — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) August 26, 2019

White Sox fans got into a heated brawl in the bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Park on Saturday night. According to the tweeter who sent the video to Barstool Chicago, the game had not even begun yet. What starts as one man beating down another transforms into an all-out scrum.

Not sure exactly how things work in the rest of the country but in Chicago/Milwaukee when you get these rare Saturday games that don’t start until the evening, the fans savor the occasion to get especially lubricated in the hours before first pitch.