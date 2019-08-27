Antonio Brown to Ben Roethlisberger: 'Shut Up Already'

Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger were one of the most lethal connections in football for seven years before Brown’s graceless exit from Pittsburgh. Off the field, they seemed to be pals, or at least friendly; while it’s nearly impossible to determine the quality of relationships between teammates off the field, there were few reports about Roethlisberger and Brown clashing personally.

Things seemed to start to go really sideways for the Steelers after a brutal loss to the Broncos in November, after which Roethlisberger went on radio to blame Brown for an interception and called out teammate James Washington as well. In a recent interview, Roethlisberger expressed regret about that decision, and that it “ruined a friendship” between himself and Brown. Brown… doesn’t agree.

Never friends just had to get my ends…….shut up already https://t.co/9130NN25HO — AB (@AB84) August 27, 2019

Yeah, no ifs, ands, or buts about that. Too bad the Steelers and Raiders aren’t playing each other this year. The fireworks would have been explosive.