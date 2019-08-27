Jadeveon Clowney Has Reportedly Met With Brian Flores, Dolphins Front Office

Jadeveon Clowney has yet to come to an agreement with the Houston Texans on a contract extension and hasn’t signed his franchise tender that would ensure he’d remain in Houston for one more season. He recently fired his agent, and now reports have emerged that Clowney met with the Miami Dolphins’ front office and head coach Brian Flores.

#Texans franchised pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney has met in person with #Dolphins coach Brian Flores and other members of the organization’s brass, sources say. There has been speculation that Miami is a possible landing spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2019

As Ian Rapoport notes, Miami has been floated as a potential destination for Clowney. The Pro Bowl defensive end cannot be traded until he signs his tender with the Texans, so he has a bit of leverage. The NFLPA filed a grievance on Clowney’s behalf earlier this summer against Houston for classifying him as a linebacker in terms of the franchise tag so they’d get to pay him less money should he not sign a long-term deal.

Miami is on the cusp of a full-on rebuild, and while Clowney is talented and only 26, their desire to trade for Clowney this offseason and then be on the hook for giving him a fat contract extension seems weird. He doesn’t really fit the timeline and isn’t so good he transcends fit or need. There are a few more teams that make more sense, but at this point, it’s anyone’s guess where he ends up.