VIDEO: Paul Finebaum Apologizes For Calling Miami Hurricanes a 'Third-World Program'

Paul Finebaum found himself in some hot water on Tuesday morning after his comments about the University of Miami’s football program made the rounds on the internet. To be specific, Finebaum called Miami a “third-world program” on Monday after taking a question from a caller about the Week Zero game.

Finebaum went on air on Tuesday during his show to apologize.

Finebaum minced no words and avoided making the situation worse by attempting to justify the comments. He has been a college football analyst for ESPN since 2013 and his eponymous radio show is simulcast on SEC Network.