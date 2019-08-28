Star Alabama Linebacker Dylan Moses Reportedly Tears ACL

The Alabama Crimson Tide are coming into 2019 looking for revenge after getting run out of the building in last year’s national championship game. Unfortunately, they lost one of the keys to their defense before the games even started as star linebacker Dylan Moses has reportedly torn his ACL and will miss the season.

Alabama star linebacker Dylan Moses suffered a torn ACL during the team's practice last night and is out for the year, per sources https://t.co/1dyDuKijYR — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 28, 2019

Moses was considered to be a first round pick and potentially a top-10 prospect heading into the 2020 draft with an exceptional combination of athleticism and strength for a linebacker. He played in 15 games for Alabama last year and racked up 86 tackles, including 10 for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

Moses will be missed as one of the standout players in Alabama’s star-studded defense.