Twitter Users Mourn the Loss of the Great Capt. Andrew Luck

Sad football news just keeps on hitting us. Not only is Andrew Luck stepping away from the game at the all too young age of 29, but so is the parody Twitter account known as “Capt. Andrew Luck.”

As you can see below, to no surprise, this has ruined the day for many kind Twitter users:

Oh no…. a sobering reality just hit me… What about @CaptAndrewLuck? pic.twitter.com/NiOi07loq7 — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) August 25, 2019

@CaptAndrewLuck will be missed. He will forever be known as the greatest troll account in Twitter history. Never uttered an ill word and did everything with grace and class. This account was so good than fans of others loved the content. He will be missed. 🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/dtedQkSV9Q — x-Rob S. (@wings71ny) August 28, 2019

It was always disappointing that the real Luck never participated on Twitter.com. Though, most flip phones don’t have the app. Yet the captain really helped ease that disappointment by giving us some heartwarming, well-written tweets.