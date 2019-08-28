Twitter Users Mourn the Loss of the Great Capt. Andrew Luck

Sad football news just keeps on hitting us. Not only is Andrew Luck stepping away from the game at the all too young age of 29, but so is the parody Twitter account known as “Capt. Andrew Luck.”
As you can see below, to no surprise, this has ruined the day for many kind Twitter users:
It was always disappointing that the real Luck never participated on Twitter.com. Though, most flip phones don’t have the app. Yet the captain really helped ease that disappointment by giving us some heartwarming, well-written tweets.
