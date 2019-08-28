Jerry Jones, Cowboys Aren't in a Rush to Get Ezekiel Elliott Deal Done

Jerry Jones doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to get a deal done with Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager is now even talking up the benefits of Elliott missing games during his lengthy holdout.

Elliott and the Cowboys appear no closer to a contract agreement and the regular seasons kicks off in a little more than a week. Jones doesn’t seem concerned.

On Wednesday, Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas the following about Elliott potentially missing games:

“We have to be prepared to play without any given player. We may very well play without a player that’s not coming in on his contract. We’ll play and play well.”

He continued:

“We’ve got a marathon here. We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of this season. … A fresh Zeke, if we got to the end, would be great.”

That could be a negotiating tactic from Jones, but given the lack of movement on the contract front, it feels more like he’s preparing Cowboys fans for Elliott to miss games.

It truly feels like both sides are dug in on this one and we should be prepared for the holdout to last into the regular season. Perhaps even deep into the regular season.