Joe Johnson Will Reportedly Work Out For Multiple Teams

Joe Johnson, affectionately known as “Iso Joe” by NBA fans, has re-entered the public spotlight over the last few months as the 38-year-old has created an impressive highlight reel for himself in Ice Cube’s Big3 league. While Johnson can’t do everything at an NBA level anymore, he can definitely still get buckets, and has driven his team to the brink of a championship, winning MVP in the process.

Teams around the league took notice. Johnson will reportedly work out for the Sixers, Bucks, Nuggets, and Clippers, reports ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

Ex-NBA guard Joe Johnson is in Philadelphia and is working out for the Sixers tomorrow, a source told @espn @TheUndefeated. The MVP of @thebig3 also is expected to work out for the Clippers, Bucks & Nuggets. Joe Johnson & the Triplets are playing in the Big 3 title game Sunday. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) August 28, 2019

There are worse veteran presences to have at the end of the bench, and while Johnson certainly won’t be playing 20 minutes a night, he’s spent the last 18 years proving he’s the guy you can always count on to get a bucket when you need it. He’s eternally clutch, and was an instrumental part in pushing the Utah Jazz to the second round of the 2017 playoffs only two years ago.

With the exception of the Clippers, the teams listed are all young up-and-coming championship contenders who can always use a vet in the locker room. The Sixers seem the most natural fit, if only because their closer from last year, Jimmy Butler, is now in Miami. Johnson isn’t the player he was, but are you really gonna bet against him when the ball is in his hands with a minute on the clock? I wouldn’t.