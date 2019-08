Kevin Love and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Bock were on a couples rafting trip in Wyoming when their raft capsized. Bock banged her head, and wound up in the hospital needing to get her head stapled.

Bock documented the ordeal on Instagram (the above photo has three slides), and posted this in her stories:

On the bright side, she does appear to be in good spirits and it’s fortunate that this accident did not have worse consequences.