Bears' Kicker Misses Extra Point, Gets Really Fired Up About Field Goals

Eddy Pineiro missed an extra point, but still somehow solidified his position as the Chicago Bears’ kicker during the team’s final preseason game. The 23-year old out of the University of Florida started the night by shanking an extra point so badly that announcers assumed it was blocked, but he recovered by making all three of his field goal attempts. He had made 5 of 6 of his preseason attempts coming into the game.

Normally, no one cares about kickers in the preseason, but we are talking about the Chicago Bears months after Cody Parkey’s double doink. If you want an idea of the state of sports in Chicago, just watch this clip from the broadcast where the announcer doesn’t quite compare Pineiro’s preseason field goals to Jordan over Ehlo. Still, it’s something to get excited about.