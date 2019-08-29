Clemson - Georgia Tech Airing On The ACC Network Has Upset Everyone

The defending national champion Clemson Tigers kicked off their season Thursday night against Georgia Tech on the ACC Network. The only problem with that a lot of providers don’t have ACC Network. Either their cable or satellite or streaming providers don’t carry the channel because they are arguing with ESPN about money or they don’t want to pay the extra fee required to access that sweet, elusive Atlantic Coast Conference football. A quick search of Twitter reveals that absolutely no one is happy.
Even subscribers, who can actually access the channel, are not happy.
