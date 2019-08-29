Clemson - Georgia Tech Airing On The ACC Network Has Upset Everyone

The defending national champion Clemson Tigers kicked off their season Thursday night against Georgia Tech on the ACC Network. The only problem with that a lot of providers don’t have ACC Network. Either their cable or satellite or streaming providers don’t carry the channel because they are arguing with ESPN about money or they don’t want to pay the extra fee required to access that sweet, elusive Atlantic Coast Conference football. A quick search of Twitter reveals that absolutely no one is happy.

Dear @comcast @Xfinity

Your unwillingness to air/keep the ACC Network makes us unwilling to continue as customers. — Medina Zerishnek (@MrsMMZ_2018) August 30, 2019

@CoxComm GET THE ACC NETWORK! This is bullsh*t!! — Bubba Fleming (@BubbaMortgage) August 30, 2019

@Sling so how come I can’t access ACC network? We subscribed to Sling to access ACC and it’s not available? Horrible experience right now with your service. — Nick Menchyk (@NAMenchyk) August 30, 2019

Because I cannot get the ACC Network when TDS said I could on the ESPN App! — RN_4Vols (@RN_4Vols) August 30, 2019

Not worth the time to stay on hold anyway. @Ask_Spectrum is quoting me an additional $20/month to add @accnetwork – and I already pay for the Sports Tier which includes @SECNetwork – this makes no sense. Hate that I'm going miss the game-of-the-year Utah State at Wake Forest. — Gator Boss 🐊🐊 (@nc_mr2bits) August 30, 2019

I just wanna know how time warner has an active monopoly up and down the 95 corridor but I can’t get the acc network with one of their subsidiaries while others do wtf — Travis (@helloimtarv) August 29, 2019

Master stroke, @espn. Allow those of us without @accnetwork to get just a taste of #GTvsCLEM and then kick us out. I’m an SEC guy & really don’t care about ACC football, but this was a game to watch, @Uverse. Sister @ATT product @DIRECTV has it, but not @Uverse??? — Tim Hamil (@timhamil) August 30, 2019

@comcastcares wow. So disappointed. I paid for the same sports packaging as last year, a LOT of money, but I no longer get the ACC network which I got the package for. Don’t care about SEC but get those. What gives? Where is my price reduction? Will look for other providers…. — Wes Sullins (@wwsull) August 30, 2019

Even subscribers, who can actually access the channel, are not happy.

But @DIRECTV wants $13/mo for me to add it! No thanks! — Chaz Klem 🙌🏻 (@ChazK22) August 30, 2019