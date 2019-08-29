It's Brandon Weeden Time Again

A week ago, the Indianapolis Colts were a fringe Super Bowl contender with a Hall of Fame quarterback on the roster, albeit with some health concerns. Now they’re a rattled franchise entering the season with unproven Jacoby Brissett at the reins and in the market for a backup. Reason for optimism is in high demand.

Enter this nugget from Ian Rapoport. The Colts are kicking the tires on a couple of broken-down vintage models.

This past week, as the #Colts look at options for their backup QB job, they visited with and worked out FA QBs Matt Cassel, Brandon Weeden, and Brock Osweiler, I’m told. No decision yet on who they are signing, or if they’ll wait until roster cuts come from the other 31. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2019

Brock Osweiler was, dare I say, pretty decent in seven games with the Miami Dolphins last year, completing 63.5 percent of his passes and tallying six touchdowns to four interceptions. He is still a viable NFL quarterback in a pinch.

Matt Cassel has thrown 93 passes since the end of the 2015 season, getting one start in each of the last two campaigns. So he’s maintained a tenuous connection to the league, which is good.

But Brandon Weeden. Oh boy. This guy hasn’t made a throw in the NFL since 2015. He has a 6-19 career record. And he’ll turn 36 in October.

Not trying to be mean here, but it’s almost unfathomable that this is the state of backup quarterbacking in the NFL. Just the same names rattling around the dustbin until there’s an absolute emergency and they come in, learn 6 percent of the offense in a week, and lose 31-10 to the Jaguars on Sunday.

They say it’s always darkest before the storm. These three names in one sentence? Akin to scarlet rain clouds forming over Indianapolis.