Danielle Collins: Five Things to Know About Rising American Tennis Player

Danielle Collins is a rising name to know on the WTA Tour who is in the midst of the best year of her career. The 25-year-old American reached the semifinals of the Australian Open earlier this season, and the quarterfinals of the doubles tournament at Wimbledon.

Collins is currently in the second-round of the U.S. Open and is the 35th-ranked singles player in the world. She was up to 23rd in the world in January of 2019.

What follows are a few things you should know about Collins.

She’s a Florida native

Collins was born in St. Petersburg, Florida and grew up in the area. She went to Northeast High School, graduating in 2012. She went to the University of Florida out of high school but decided to transfer to the University of Virginia after her freshman year.

She was a two-time national champ at Virginia

After transferring to UVA, Collins won the NCAA singles title as a sophomore, then repeated the feat during her senior year. She graduated from Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in media studies and business.

Her height is an advantage

Collins stands out for her height. At 5-foot-10 she rises above much of her competition. She uses that to her advantage as she can get serious leverage on her serve and groundstrokes.

Her Instagram is worth a follow

Collins, like many tennis players, documents her entire life on social media. Her Instagram account is fantastic. Check out some examples below: