Arrest Warrant Issued For DeMarcus Cousins on Misdemeanor Domestic Violence Charge

Last week, TMZ released alleged audio of DeMarcus Cousins threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend in the head after she refused to allow their son to come to Cousins’ wedding. The NBA and the Los Angeles Lakers both released statements saying they took the allegations seriously, and would be looking into the accusations.

Things went a step further today as USA Today’s A.J. Perez reports an arrest warrant has been issued for Cousins for a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

NEWS: DeMarcus Cousins sought on arrest warrant for domestic violence charge over alleged threats made to ex-girlfriend. https://t.co/GbBrlb2QkD — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) August 29, 2019

Cousins signed with the Lakers this past offseason after a season with the Golden State Warriors, and recently tore his ACL, which will cause him to miss all of the 2019-20 season.