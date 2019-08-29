Dolphins Players Might Revolt if Laremy Tunsil is Traded

The Miami Dolphins might have a problem brewing that could boil over if they trade popular offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil.

The Dolphins are trying to work out a trade to acquire Jadeveon Clowney from the Houston Texans, but rumors suggest Tunsil would have to be part of any deal. That reportedly wouldn’t fly with his teammates, according to a report in the Miami Herald.

Sources in the article claim players would “revolt” if the Dolphins moved Tunsil.

Here’s what the piece says:

But trading Tunsil — whose rights they control for at least the next two seasons — might be a bridge too far for a locker room that wants to compete and also wants the Dolphins to financially take care of their own. “The backlash would be amazing,” the source said. “Guys would legit revolt.”

Tunsil is one of the best and most popular players on the team. It doesn’t seem like his teammates would be assuaged by landing Clowney and/or a solid mix of draft picks.

Tunsil is entering his fourth season and the Dolphins have him under contract through 2020. He was the 13th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and a member of the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2016. He’s been Miami’s starting left tackle since 2017.