Georgia Tech out here doing it for the followers 😂 The Yellow Jackets incentivize the defense by writing their Instagram handles on a board when they force a turnover. pic.twitter.com/i7UNJsfRjY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 30, 2019

Georgia Tech is getting routed in the first half against Clemson, but let’s not let that stand in the way of their innovative new social media clout turnover board.

Every time someone on the Yellow Jackets’ defense forces a turnover, he gets to write his Instagram handle on a white board on their sideline.

I’m sure we’ll find people out there who complain about this being part of the ‘me’ generation, but this is a pretty fun way for the team to reward players on their defense.