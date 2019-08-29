Josh McCown's Eagles Contract Has a Great Caveat

Josh McCown is about to rack up some frequent flyer miles, all in the name of a good cause.

The Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback revealed an interesting condition in his contract that allows him to carry on a post-retirement endeavor. Should travel allow, McCown will be permitted to fly back home to North Carolina on Fridays to help out the football team at Myers Park High School.

Myers Park was where McCown was playing out post-NFL life less than two weeks ago. He had retired after a professional career that spanned 16 years and 12 teams, the final being a stint with the New York Jets. McCown took on the role of coaching the quarterbacks and receivers for Myers Park. But the NFL came quickly calling once again.

After the Eagles lost both Nate Sudfeld and Cody Kessler to preseason injuries, they called upon McCown’s services. Carson Wentz is obviously entrenched as Philadelphia’s starter, but his understudy has taken on an increased role after the Philly’s franchise quarterback missed the end of the last two seasons thanks to injuries injuries.

Conventional wisdom said McCown would have to pick between the Eagles or Mustangs. McCown, however, was never one to subscribe to conventions. Part of the reason hes signed with the Eagles, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media, was that the Eagles allowed him to do both, saying the team “(understood) the family dynamic.”

Myers Park is just more than 500 miles away from Lincoln Financial Field. But that was a workable distance for all three parties — including the Mustangs — to make this a win.

McCown started 16 games over two seasons with the Jets. Toward the end of last season, McCown wrestled with questions about his future. He made it clear that no decision about retirement would be made without his family.

Football has always been a family affair for McCown. His brother Luke was another long-tenured NFL backup. Two of his sons play for Myers Park, following in their father’s footsteps at quarterback.

“Where they’re down in North Carolina and I’m up here working, those are a lot of things that we’ll talk through. But obviously, I understand where their support is, always. They’ve been great with me,” McCown told Elite Sports New York in December. “They’re very supportive of me. My life’s been incredible in this whole ride. More than anything, just where their ages are and where they’re at, it’s just understanding that you can’t (get) this time back, when they’re in high school, obviously, with the dynamic that we have, especially with my boys playing ball.”

Now, McCown doesn’t have to choose between the two. The Mustangs’ players love it.

“It’s just like, man, you got a freakin’ NFL quarterback out here messing around with little high school cats…he’s just a great person,” Myers Park receiver Mushin Muhammad III told Rosenblatt.

McCown previously worked with Muhammad’s father during a two-year stint in Carolina.

McCown will take part in Thursday’s preseason finale against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. More football, of course, awaits in Charlotte immediately after.